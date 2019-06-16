UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,931 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $243,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

