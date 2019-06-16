US Bancorp DE Buys 1,720 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 599,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,272,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $40.41 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $702.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Stamps.com to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

