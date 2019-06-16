Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.80 Million

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report $240.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.40 million and the lowest is $230.82 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $211.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,344 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,734 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,766. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.