Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,313,000 after purchasing an additional 780,230 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,786,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.02.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $76.76 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

