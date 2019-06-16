Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $90.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

