Veil Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $76,878.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00359288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.75 or 0.02356400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00155874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 22,401,235 coins and its circulating supply is 19,759,406 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

