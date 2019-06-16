Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,306 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,788. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $80.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

