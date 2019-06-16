Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Gold’s earnings. Vista Gold also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Gold.

Vista Gold (NASDAQ:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NASDAQ VGZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

