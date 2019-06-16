Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $2.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.37 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $95.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.