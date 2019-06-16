Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $2.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.37 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $95.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

