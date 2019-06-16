Waddell & Associates LLC Has $21.63 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,107,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,568 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 20,594.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 193,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 192,968 shares during the period. Finally, Clearshares LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000.

SCHK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,132. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

