Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded to Underperform at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.71.

Shares of WAT opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a return on equity of 39.64% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

