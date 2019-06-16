Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Watsco were worth $86,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 63.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 22.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

NYSE:WSO opened at $163.44 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

