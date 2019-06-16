Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $55.05. 4,712,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

