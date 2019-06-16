Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,567 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $791.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $819.50.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $755.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $672.60.
In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $3,358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,107,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.