Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,567 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $791.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $819.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $755.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $672.60.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $3,358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,107,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/wealthfront-advisers-llc-sells-22-shares-of-mettler-toledo-international-inc-nysemtd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.