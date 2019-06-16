Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 278 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,482,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,586 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $180,162,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.31.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock worth $17,483,871. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $305.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.15. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

