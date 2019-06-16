Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.14.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.