Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 135,871 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $29,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,511,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,754,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,595,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 75.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,572,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 464.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,424,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $672,189.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $189,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,952.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,705 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,954 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

