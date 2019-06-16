Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $15.70 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,880 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,661.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,376 shares of company stock worth $979,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.70. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

