Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 56.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

