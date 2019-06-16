Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $25,000 Holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 305,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth about $3,707,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 221,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. TCG BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $917.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.55%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

