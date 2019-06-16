WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 119,946 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 153.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,197,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,576 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPX opened at $10.37 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

