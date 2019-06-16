W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stake Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,189,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.40 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $618.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.06.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,718.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,153.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $146,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

