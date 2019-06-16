Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires New Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

In other Westlake Chemical news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

