Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $210,000 Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 629.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.60). Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

