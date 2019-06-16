Zacks: Analysts Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.71). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%.

CARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

CARA stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

In other news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,389.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $349,919.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $118,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,794.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,421 shares of company stock worth $413,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

