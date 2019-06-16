Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLMN opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $607.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

