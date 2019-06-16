Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Gartner reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $272,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Gartner by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 240,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,762. Gartner has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $161.85. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

