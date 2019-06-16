Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.74. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.11.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $194.74. 2,273,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,819,223,000 after purchasing an additional 336,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,998,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.