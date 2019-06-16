Zacks: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Given $12.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Crawford & Company’s rating score has declined by 25.6% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:CRD.B opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

