Zacks: IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IMMURON LTD/S an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of IMRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 65,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,684. IMMURON LTD/S has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

IMMURON LTD/S Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

