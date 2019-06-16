Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Given $16.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SECO opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.98. Secoo has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Secoo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Secoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Secoo by 136.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,335,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,693 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Secoo during the first quarter worth $6,311,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Secoo by 91.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 140,639 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

