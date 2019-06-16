Zippie (ZIPT) Trading 20% Lower This Week

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. Zippie has a total market cap of $519,547.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

