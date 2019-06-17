-$0.30 EPS Expected for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11).

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $2,859,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

