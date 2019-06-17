23,964 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for 0.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. 7,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,763. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

