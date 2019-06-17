$26.45 Million in Sales Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will post $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $111.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.40 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $156.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 138.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.41. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.