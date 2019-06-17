$26.45 Million in Sales Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will post $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the highest is $27.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $111.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.40 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $156.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 138.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.41. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

