39,593 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,402. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

