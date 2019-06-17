3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on 3Pea International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of 3Pea International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $12.70 on Monday. 3Pea International has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $599.84 million, a P/E ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 0.53.

3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. 3Pea International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3Pea International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

3Pea International Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

