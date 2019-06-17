535,700 Shares in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Acquired by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 535,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,538,000. Celgene comprises about 1.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $96.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

