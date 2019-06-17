62,503 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,149,052. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $387.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $270.97 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

