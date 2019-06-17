6,435 Shares in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Separately, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP opened at $56.74 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/6435-shares-in-coca-cola-european-partners-plc-nyseccep-acquired-by-adirondack-research-management-inc.html.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.