A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $5.38 on Thursday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.93.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand  A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

