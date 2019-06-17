ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 18 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 21 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 23.06.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

