Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.13. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $17.25.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Howell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 37.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

