Accident Compensation Corp Acquires 5,600 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,333,000 after buying an additional 506,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,462,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mylan to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

