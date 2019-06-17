Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,959 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,473,000 after buying an additional 143,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 143.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after buying an additional 437,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $274.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $13,997,806. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

