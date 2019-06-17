Advisory Resource Group Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Resource Group lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

LOW opened at $99.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

