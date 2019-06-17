Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $181.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $52,435,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,551,104 shares of company stock worth $275,456,299. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

