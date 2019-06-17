Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.28

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 20752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Get Aecom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $268,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Aecom by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aecom by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,705,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aecom by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/aecom-nyseacm-sets-new-1-year-high-at-35-28.html.

About Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.