Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Purchases $196,534.80 in Stock

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 31,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $196,534.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

