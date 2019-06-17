Aigang Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Aigang has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aigang token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network. Aigang has a market capitalization of $195,368.00 and $4,290.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.43 or 0.08119596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037820 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001388 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016498 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

